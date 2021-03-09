Chloe Sevigny Shares First Picture From Secret Wedding

WENN

The ‘Boy’s Don’t Cry’ star reveals on the anniversary of her wedding that she secretly tied the knot with Sinisa Mackovic while she’s pregnant with their first child last year.

AceShowbiz –

Actress Chloe Sevigny has been secretly married to her baby daddy for the past year.

The “Boys Don’t Cry” star welcomed her first child, a son named Vanja, with art gallery director Sinisa Mackovic on 2 May (20), and on Tuesday (09Mar21), Sevigny revealed they were celebrating their first wedding anniversary after quietly tying the knot while she was pregnant.

She has shared a photo of the couple on their wedding day when the bride opted for a form-fitting black dress with a white veil and a small bunch of white flowers and tagged the location as City Hall in New York City.

“Married on a Monday March 9th 2020 (sic),” Sevigny captioned the Instagram image. “Happy one year anniversary my love.”

Sevigny and Mackovic began dating in 2018 and she announced her pregnancy in January, 2020.

The actress previously explained her decision to settle down. “It was just something that was supposed to happen, and in my early 40s, when it hadn’t, I was like, ‘I have to sort of actively try and make this happen’ … and then I struggled for a while,” she said.

In a separate occasion, she opened up on her experience as a first-time mother. “You feel like you’re on ecstasy for the first three weeks because there’s this big push because you’re so exhausted,” she shared. “Your body exudes this crazy oxytocin love hormone where you just feel like you’re high. That was really fun. I was like, I would do this again, just for this high.”