Chloe Sevigny Revealed She Got Married A Year Ago

“Happy one year anniversary my love 💍”
The 45-year-old American Horror Story actor just revealed that she secretly got married to her partner Sinisa Mackovic…a WHOLE YEAR AGO!
Chloë kept her nuptials under wraps until the couple’s one year anniversary, sharing a photo from their City Hall wedding in New York City.
While fans didn’t know it at the time, Chloë had actually posted a photoshoot wearing her wedding veil just a few weeks after saying “I do.”
Since Chloë gave birth last year, the little family has been spotted on walks around NYC and enjoying life as new parents.
Previously, Chloë has said adjusting to motherhood has been a challenge as she just doesn’t “know how anybody gets anything done” — which is 100% understandable.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!