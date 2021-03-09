China’s yuan dips as stabilizing yields boost dollar

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan shrugged off a

stronger daily fixing to weaken on Wednesday as stabilizing U.S.

bond yields supported the dollar, a day after after a volatile

session for the Chinese currency.

The greenback has moved in tandem with surging U.S. Treasury

yields recently even as Chinese benchmark yields have risen much

more slowly, pressuring the yuan.

Traders said the likely implementation of a $1.9 trillion

U.S. stimulus bill could continue to support the U.S. currency

but that corporate dollar selling would limit the yuan’s losses.

“In the near term the yuan may weaken but not significantly.

The pressure may increase as second-quarter seasonal dollar

demand rises,” said a trader at a foreign bank.

Before the market open, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

set the midpoint of the yuan’s daily trading band at

6.5106 per dollar, firmer than 6.5338 previously.

Spot yuan opened at 6.5105 per dollar and was

trading at 6.5120 at midday, 36 pips weaker than the previous

day’s late session close. On Tuesday, it had swung sharply

higher from early losses.

The offshore yuan eased to 6.5208 per dollar from

the previous close of 6.5169.

Analysts said they continue to see an upside for the yuan

over the next year, but that appreciation would not match its

nearly 7% gain in 2020.

“We have recently slightly lowered our forecast for the yuan

over the next year from 6.2 per dollar to 6.35…we see it

fluctuating in the 6.4 to 6.6 range over the next three months,

but with a strengthening bias,” UBS Wealth Management’s chief

investment office said in a note, citing the risk of a rise in

U.S. nominal and real rates over the next year.

On Wednesday, the U.S. 10-year yield stabilized

around 1.54% after a three-day drop from a one-year high of

1.6250.

That put a floor under the global dollar index, which rose

to 92.139 from the previous close of 91.998.

In a note on Wednesday, Zhang Ming, an economist at the

Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, also pointed to a likely

reduction in Sino-U.S. frictions as a factor that could support

the yuan.

A senior Biden administration official said on Tuesday that

the United States was in talks with China about a possible

“near-term” senior-level meeting between the two countries.

The yuan market at 4:05 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.5106 6.5338 0.36%

Spot yuan 6.512 6.5084 -0.06%

Divergence from 0.02%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 0.25%

Spot change since 2005 27.10%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 96.85 96.72 0.1

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 92.139 91.998 0.2

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.5208 -0.13%

*

Offshore 6.6958 -2.77%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Xiao

Han in Beijing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

