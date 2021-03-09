China’s yuan dips as stabilizing yields boost dollar

Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan shrugged off a

stronger daily fixing to weaken on Wednesday as stabilizing U.S.

bond yields supported the dollar, a day after after a volatile

session for the Chinese currency.

The greenback has moved in tandem with surging U.S. Treasury

yields recently even as Chinese benchmark yields have risen much

more slowly, pressuring the yuan.

Traders said the likely implementation of a $1.9 trillion

U.S. stimulus bill could continue to support the U.S. currency

but that corporate dollar selling would limit the yuan’s losses.

“In the near term the yuan may weaken but not significantly.

The pressure may increase as second-quarter seasonal dollar

demand rises,” said a trader at a foreign bank.

Before the market open, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

set the midpoint of the yuan’s daily trading band at

6.5106 per dollar, firmer than 6.5338 previously.

Spot yuan opened at 6.5105 per dollar and was

trading at 6.5120 at midday, 36 pips weaker than the previous

day’s late session close. On Tuesday, it had swung sharply

higher from early losses.

The offshore yuan eased to 6.5208 per dollar from

the previous close of 6.5169.

Analysts said they continue to see an upside for the yuan