Home Business China February factory inflation highest since 2018, consumer price declines slow By...

China February factory inflation highest since 2018, consumer price declines slow By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
13

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Worker wearing a face mask works on a production line manufacturing bicycle steel rim at a factory in Hangzhou, Zhejiang

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s factory gate prices rose at the fastest pace since November 2018 in February, official data showed on Wednesday, underscoring expectations for robust growth in 2021 as the world’s second-largest economy gathers momentum.

The producer price index (PPI) rose 1.7% from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement, compared with the median forecast for a 1.5% rise from a Reuters poll of analysts and a 0.3% rise in January.

The firmer-than-expected price data comes as the prospect of a surge in inflation globally rattles financial markets amid concerns the world economic recovery may overheat.

China’s exports in February grew at a record 154.9% in dollar terms from a year earlier, when the country was in virtual shutdown during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the country’s purchasing manager’s index (PMI), which gauges factory activity, expanded by the slowest pace since May.

Beijing set an economic growth target of above 6% for 2021, which is modest in comparison to market expectations. However, some economists expect growth to exceed 8% as China recovers from the weak growth of 2020.

Chinese officials continue to warn of difficult external conditions, however, as the pandemic remains severe in other parts of the world and saps demand.

The consumer price index fell 0.2% from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said in a separate statement, compared with a 0.4% fall tipped by a Reuters poll and a 0.3% decline in January.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©