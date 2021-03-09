Chargers won’t use franchise tag on TE Hunter Henry

Hunter Henry will enter free agency next week, as the Los Angeles Chargers reportedly will not franchise tag the tight end.

Through five seasons, Henry has been a solid contributor for the Chargers’ offense, though he has never quite lived up to the expectations many had when he was drafted by the team. He has never had more than 60 receptions in a season, and while he had eight touchdowns his rookie season, he only has 13 over his past four seasons. He has also struggled to stay healthy, never starting a full 16 games in a season and missing the entire 2018 season.

When addressing the possibility of becoming a free agent and needing to look for a new team, Henry acknowledged the importance of balancing his financial interest with picking the team that would be the best fit for him on the field.

“You gotta look at both,” Henry told SiriusXM NFL Radio. “You gotta look at some of the financial stuff, but not dive too deep into it that you go chasing it because I also want to play with a good quarterback.”

Despite not receiving the franchise tag, there is a chance that Henry could return to Chargers on a long-term contract, as Los Angeles is projected to have approximately $23.5 million in cap space.