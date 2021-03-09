Century-Old Australian Coal Plant Makes Way for Giant Battery

Article content

(Bloomberg) — EnergyAustralia will accelerate the closure of a 100-year-old coal-fired plant and install a giant storage battery to achieve a faster transition to clean power that’s leaving aging fossil fuel sites uncompetitive.

The Yallourn site in Victoria’s Latrobe Valley, which supplies about 20% of electricity demand in the state, will shut by mid-2028 rather than 2032, the unit of Hong Kong-based CLP Holdings Ltd. said in a statement.

Under the plan, the electricity retailer will add a four-hour, 350-megawatt utility-scale storage battery — larger than anything currently in operation globally — in the same region as the coal plant by 2026.

Australia, which added a record amount of new renewable capacity last year, is an exemplar for the challenges the global energy sector faces in transitioning away from fossil fuels. A rush by households to install rooftop solar panels, and a surge in new grid-scale capacity, has hollowed daytime electricity demand and forced wholesale prices lower, upending the business models of utilities reliant on coal-fired power stations.

“The energy market transition is real and it’s happening fast,” EnergyAustralia Managing Director Catherine Tanna told reporters. It’s taking place quicker than most people forecast and the company wouldn’t rule out the potential addition of more gas-fired generation in Victoria, she said.