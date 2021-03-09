Cardi B Still Has Nightmares and Panic Attacks About Her High School Days

Instagram

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker opens up about her high school days in a series of Twitter posts, claiming she still has scary flashback to her time in school.

AceShowbiz –

Cardi B still has nightmares about her school days.

The “Up” star is now one of the world’s best-selling music artists, but Cardi admits she still has scary flashbacks to her time in school.

“I hate having nightmares of me failing a test or being back in high school wit no shoes on in the hallway. It’s the weirdest thing …. Ya get those type of dreams? (sic)” she wrote on Twitter.

One of Cardi’s followers subsequently admitted to having nightmares about not graduating from school.

And in response, Cardi – who attended Renaissance High School for Musical Theater & Technology in New York – wrote, “YAAAASSS I F**KING HATE THOSE TOO.I be having panic attacks in my sleep specially cause I almost didn’t graduate cause of a gym credit IN REAL LIFE ! (sic)”

Asked by another follower to elaborate on her comment, Cardi explained, “You need like 8 gym credits to graduate in NY but I used to skip gym …I had to attend a HIV awareness marathon for a credit , Saturday gym class and had to pay 80 dollars to for a cpr class my last month in school just for 3 gym credits cause I failed gym 10 & 11 grade. (sic)”

Cardi’s Twitter admissions came after she recently insisted she’s earned the right to talk up her career achievements.

“Let us talk our s**t and brag for a day ,WE DESERVE It !” she tweeted. “When it comes to Cardi it’s always something we work hard .We humble we deserve to get big cocky for at least a day .I’m sooo happy!!! I can’t wait for my next project ! (sic)”