Cardi B Celebrating as She Becomes First Female Rapper to Receive RIAA’s Diamond Single

The ‘Up’ hitmaker is overjoyed as she becomes the first female hip-hop artist to receive RIAA’s Diamond single certification, thanks to her breakout hit ‘Bodak Yellow’.

Cardi B is the first female rapper to achieve the Recording Industry Association of America’s (RIAA) Diamond single certification status.

“Bodak Yellow”, Cardi’s first No. 1 single, launched her career and quickly went on to become one of the most commercially successful hip-hop songs of all time.

The RIAA confirmed the news on Tuesday (9Mar21) tweeting, “Congratulations to @iamcardi, the first female rapper to achieve a RIAA (diamond emoji) single award! #BodakYellow @AtlanticRecords.”

The news come after Cardi hinted she was awaiting a “crazy surprise” in a video she shared to social media

“I’ve been rehearsing all day today and I’ve been really stressed out and my body’s aching, yada yada yada. So then at rehearsal, they telling me, ‘Oh, you gotta go meet up with Atlantic.’ I’m like, ‘Yo, I’m f**king tired. I don’t want to f**king talk about no Grammys, I don’t want to talk about no album, I’m just tired. And then, I still got drove to a restaurant. I’m like, ‘Are you f**king kidding me?’ I’m trying to go home, see Offset, f**k him.”

She added, “Then I’m here and I just got this crazy surprise and I think you guys are going to find out tomorrow. And I just want to say thank you guys so much because without you guys, this wouldn’t have happened. This really made my day and really uplifted me for this crazy performance, and um… wow. I know you guys are going to be really happy, like really, really happy.”

<br />

However, Cardi’s fans appeared to already know what was happening before the news was confirmed as Cardi followed up, “WTFFF !!! How the heiiilllll yall already (know) ???I can’t. I’ll be back later .DEUM YA BE KNOWING EERRTHANG!” She also added, “I need a moment guys… I’ll talk to you guys tomorrow and I’ll be reposting .I’m too emotional to see all these beautiful tweets.”