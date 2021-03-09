Bruins make Jake DeBrusk healthy scratch

With the taxi squad traveling and available this season, the NHL has seen its fair share of high-profile players scratched even when healthy. Coaches have this new weapon to try and motivate those who may not be playing their best, and we’ve seen names like Jeff Skinner, Zach Parise and Sam Bennett all forced to the (virtual) press box for a time. Tuesday, another underperforming winger joins that group. The Boston Bruins will make Jake DeBrusk a healthy scratch against the New York Islanders.

DeBrusk, 24, has been a shadow of himself this season, scoring just a single goal in 17 games. His five points aren’t going to cut it on a team that has plans for a deep playoff run, so head coach Bruce Cassidy will take him out of the lineup. It’s not just production that has been lacking in DeBrusk’s case, but effort too, as Cassidy explained to reporters, including Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com.

Perhaps most interesting when it comes to DeBrusk, though, is that his name has constantly been raised in trade speculation over the last few years. The young winger has immense talent but is frustratingly inconsistent and has just one year left on his current contract after the 2020-21 campaign. It carries a $3.675M cap hit, too much for a player who’s only going to contribute a handful of points and fail to give his best effort on a nightly basis.

The Bruins haven’t hesitated to move talented offensive wingers in the past. Names like Ryan Donato and Danton Heinen have been moved out when the team felt it necessary. Perhaps that’s next for DeBrusk, though Cassidy did explain that this scratching is part of a plan to make the young forward the best player he can be. In the coming weeks, we’ll find out if that’s in Boston or otherwise.