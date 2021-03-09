Breonna Taylor Case Update: Judge Dismissed Charges Against Kenneth Walker

There’s an important update about Brepnna Taylor’s case. The Shade Room knows more about all this and you can check out the info that’s available below.

‘A judge with the Jefferson County Circuit Court has dismissed the charges against #KennethWalker with prejudice. As many of you know, Kenneth was accused of shooting an officer last year when they made their way into #BreonnaTaylor’s apartment during a raid when they ultimately killed her. As previously reported, Kenneth mentioned several times that he did not know that the officers were at the door before they made their way inside,’ TSr notes.

TSR cites info from Wlky and notes that ‘after the shooting, Kenneth was charged with assault and attempted murder after Metro police Sgt. #JonathanMattingly was shot in the leg.’

‘On Monday, the charges against Kenneth were dropped with prejudice. The charges against him were previously dropped last May but without prejudice, which means they could have been refiled if new information came to light. Last October, Kenneth spoke out in his first interview since the shooting,’ TSR notes.

A follower said: ‘There should have never been charged in the first place,’ and somoene else posted this message: ‘As they should 🙌🏾 The man was defending himself and his Queen.’

Someone else said: ‘finally some good news, BUT THIS IS NOT ENOUGH. We need real justice for both Kenneth and Brenna!’ and a commenter posted this: ‘Now press charges on the officers that attacked him and his deceased girlfriend.’

What do you think about the outcome of this case?