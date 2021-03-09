Home Business Bitcoin whales ‘bought the dip’ as orders for $100K or more hit...

Bitcoin whales ‘bought the dip’ as orders for $100K or more hit all-time highs By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
17

Bitcoin whales ‘bought the dip’ as orders for $100K or more hit all-time highs

(BTC) whales and institutions alike have made the most of the recent BTC price “dip” by buying big, data suggests.

In an update on March 9, on-chain analytics service Material Indicators noted that buy orders of $100,000 and higher on Binance — the biggest cryptocurrency exchange by volume worldwide — are reaching all-time highs.

vs. order volume chart. Source: Material Indicators/ Twitter
BTC/USD vs. Coinbase outflows chart. Source: Glassnode/ Twitter