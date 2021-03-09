Biden’s name will not appear on ‘memo line’ on stimulus checks: White House By Reuters

© Reuters. U.S. President Biden visits hardware store to highlight coronavirus aid to small business in Washington
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden’s name will not appear on the memo line of stimulus checks that will be issued to Americans following passage of his $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.
Former President Donald Trump had asked that the Internal Revenue Service put his name on stimulus checks issued during the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Psaki said doing so was not a priority for Biden.
