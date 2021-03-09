Biden’s name will not appear on ‘memo line’ on stimulus checks: White House By Reuters

Former President Donald Trump had asked that the Internal Revenue Service put his name on stimulus checks issued during the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Psaki said doing so was not a priority for Biden.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden’s name will not appear on the memo line of stimulus checks that will be issued to Americans following passage of his $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

