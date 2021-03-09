Biden to meet virtually Friday with leaders of Japan, India, Australia By Reuters

Matilda Colman
© Reuters. President Biden holds an event on International Women’s Day at the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden will participate in an online meeting on Friday with the leaders of Japan, India and Australia, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

The meeting will represent the first time the “Quad” nations will meet at the leaders’ level, Psaki told reporters. This indicates the importance Biden places in U.S. allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region, she said.

