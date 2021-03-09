Home Entertainment Beyonce’s Message Of Support For Meghan Markle

Beyonce’s Message Of Support For Meghan Markle

“Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership,” Beyoncé said in the statement. “We are all strengthened and inspired by you.”


The message is accompanied of a photo of Beyoncé and Markle meeting at The Lion King premiere in 2019.


According to Entertainment Tonight, the couples discussed the birth of Harry and Meghan’s son Archie during their brief conversation, with Jay-Z offering the advice to “always find some time for yourself.”


Beyoncé and Jay-Z also showed some love to Markle during their acceptance speech for Best International Group at the 2019 BRIT Awards, accepting the award in front of a Mona Lisa-esque portrait of Markle in regal garb.

Well played @Beyonce &amp; @S_C_ 😂 Watch The #BRITs 2019 live here: https://t.co/qj4KiENtGs

Well played @Beyonce &amp; @S_C_ 😂

Watch The #BRITs 2019 live here: https://t.co/qj4KiENtGs


@BRITs / Twitter / Via Twitter: @BRITs

