Best, Funniest Fantasy Baseball Team Names 2021

It’s a take a lot of effort to win a fantasy league — from draft prep to waiver moves to start/sit decisions — but you won’t have a bigger challenge all season than picking the best fantasy baseball team name. After all, the vast majority of your league will win nothing at the end of the year, but everyone has a chance to shine with a funny or clever team name. So, while others study auction values, rankings, sleeper picks, and other assorted cheat sheets, you can focus on what really matters, which is the list below.
Before you dive in, we’ll admit that there might be one or two…hundred suggestions below that aren’t great. But, as we like to point out, even if 70 percent are terrible, we’re still batting .300, which makes us Hall-of-Famers. Even if you disagree and think we’re batting closer to .230, well, that’s the way the game is trending nowadays: Lower averages but more home runs, which we provide in the form of “Bichette’s Creek,” “And Teoscar Goes To…,” “Zero Lux Given,” and “Moustakas Tuesday.” Still productive. At the very least, we’re taking a significant amount of pitches in the form of our bad suggestions. Take advantage of the hard work we put in and be inspired to think of your own, significantly better team names.
2021 FANTASY BASEBALL RANKINGS:
Catcher | First | Second | Third | Short | Outfield | Starter | Reliever | Top 300
We know that the best team names are often going to be inside jokes among your leaguemates or crude/offensive things that we can’t print here. We can’t help much with either, but we’re sure you can come up with those on your own. However, if you’re looking to name your team after one of your players — and you’re a fan of slightly-dated-to-significantly-dated puns — then you’re in the right place.
Just search for a player’s name and you can find our suggestions for him. Pick your favorite — or think of a better one — and your season will be a success even if you finish in 10th place.
Best Fantasy Baseball Team Names 2021
Bo Bichette
Bichette’s Creek
CrossBo’s
Brandon Lowe
This Is Lowe We Do It
Let’s Get Lowed
Juan Soto
All For Juan/Juan And Only/Chosen Juan/etc.
Say It Ain’t Soto/I Told You Soto
Soto Act/Going Soto
Gavin Lux
Zero Lux Given
Crap Out Of Lux/Press Your Lux
Lux-y Charms
Gleyber Torres
Advanced Gleybermetrics
Won’t You Be My Gleyber?
It’s a Beautiful Day In The Gleyberhood/Welcome To The Gleyberhood
Trent Grisham
Council Of Trent
Kyle Tucker
Bad MotherTuckers
Tucker And Roll
All Tuckered Out
Brandon Woodruff
Woodruff And Tumble/Woodruff And Ready
Morning Woodruff
Once Upon A Time In HollyWoodruff
Josh Hader
Player Hader’s Ball
Don’t Be A Hader
Don’t Hader The Player, Hader The Game
DRAFT STRATEGY: Snake Draft | S.M.A.R.T. System | Auction Tips
Fernando Tatis Jr.
Altuve’s Unfinished Tatis
Tatis Parlor
Ozzie Albies
Sir, This Is An Albies
Albies In The Trap
Wizard Of Ozzie
Randy Arozarena
Arozarena By Any Other Name…
Kiss From Arozearena
Arozarena Of Valor
Trevor Rosenthal
Kiss From a Rosenthal
A Rosenthal By Any Other Name…
Tyler Glasnow
In Case Of Emergency, Break Glasnow
Blake Snell
Snell You Later/He Who Snelled It, Dealt It
Blake Effect/Blake Superior/Great Blake
Paul DeJong
Only The Good DeJong
Mike Moustakas
Moustakas Tuesday
2021 FANTASY BASEBALL: Mock Draft Simulator | Auction Values
Mike Trout
Highly Trouted
Won In A Trout
Trout 66
Manny Machado
Machado About Nothing
Machado Man
You Da Manny/I’m Da Manny
James Karinchak
Karin-chakMate
Alex Bregman
Humble Bregman
Rafael Devers
DeversEnding Story
Deep Sea Devers
Good Luck In Future EnDevers
AJ Pollock
Pollock Of The Irish
Press Your Pollock
Kirby Yates
Kirby Your Enthusiasm
Pearly Yates
PostYates
Kenta Maeda
Show Maeda Money/You Maeda My Day/I Maeda Mistake
Marcus Stroman
Stroman Troopers
Luis Robert
Cops And Roberts
Kenley Jansen
Yes We Kenley!
Marcell Ozuna
Secret Of The Ozuna
Alec Bohm
Bohm Squad
Here Comes The Bohm
Edwin Diaz
All I Do Is Edwin
Glory Diaz
Alex Colome
Here’s My Number, Colome Maybe
Shane Bieber
True Beliebers/Now I’m A Belieber
Let It Bieber
Rougned Odor
Odor In The Court/Out Of Odor
New World Odor
Odor Eaters
Corbin Burnes
First Degree Burnes/Burnes Notice/Burnes Baby Burnes
Sick Burnes
Corbin In The Woods
Dylan Moore
Gimme Moore/Moore The Merrier/Etc.
Sean Manaea
10,000 Manaeacs
Brandon Workman
Workman’s Comp
Chris Paddack
Knick-Knack Paddack Whack
Bachelor Paddack
David Dahl
Blowup Dahls
Dahl Or Nothing
Kyle Lewis
Refuse To Lewis
Dee Strange-Gordon
Dee’s Nuts! (or, better yet, Deeeeeeeeeeeeeez Nuuuuuuuuts!)
J.D. Martinez/J.D. Davis
J.D.’s Nuts
Teoscar Hernandez
And Teoscar Goes To…
Trevor Story
Bedtime Stories
Neverending Story
Noah Syndergaard
Syndergaardians Of The Galaxy
House Of Syndergaards
Just Say Noah
Francisco Lindor
Don’t Let The Lindor Hit Ya…/Three Lindors Down
Mitch Garver
99 Problems But A Mitch Ain’t One
Pete Alonso
Pete Rocks
Anthony Bass
All About That Bass
Bassholes
Carlos Correa
CorreaVirus
Correan BBQ
Yordan Alvarez
Escape From Alvarez
Air Yordans
Liam Hendriks
Love ‘Em And Liam
Jack Flaherty
Jack Of All Trades
Pieces Of Flaherty/Do It With Flaherty
Adalberto Mondesi
Case Of The Mondesis
Ketel Marte
Ketel One
Marte Gras
Dinelson Lamet
Book of Lametations
Xander Bogaerts
X Gonna Give It To Ya
What’s Good For The Goose Is Good For The Xander
Belt Xanders
Don’t Bogaerts That Joint!
Bogaerts Acadamy
Marcus Semien
Semienarians
Eloy Jimenez
Island Of Misfit Eloys
His Boy Eloy
Austin Meadows
Meadows Lands
Dewy Meadows
Austin Garden
Austin Riley
Austin Garden
Drinkin’ Whiskey And Riley
Zach Plesac
Aim To Plesac/If You Plesac/Plesacs And Thank Yous/If It Plesacs The Court
Yoan Moncada
Yoans Of Pleasure
Hakuna Moncada
Yoan Me, So Happy Together
DJ LeMahieu
Don’t Be LeMahieu/Came Up LeMahieu
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Vladi Dadi, We Likes To Party
Vlad The Impalers
Eugenio Suarez
Eugenio, Get Off My Cloud
Griffin Canning
Astros Garbage Cannings
Keston Hiura
Let’s Get Hiura
Keston Show
Nicholas Castellanos
Kings Of The Castellanos
Franmil Reyes
Reyes Of Sunshine
Run Of The Franmil
Josh Bell
For Whom The Bell Tolls
Hell’s Bells
Frankie Montas
Frankie, My Dear, I Don’t Give A Damn
Brad Hand
(Figure these out for yourself)
Yuli Gurriel
Yuli’s Gold
Yulitide Greetings
Sonny Gray
Sonny Days Are Here Again
Gray Matters/50 Shades of Gray
Raisel Iglesias
Drinkin’ Whiskey And Raisel
Andrew McCutchen
Can’t Cutch This
Willie Calhoun
Big Willie Style
Michael Conforto
Make Yourself Conforto-ble
Giancarlo Stanton
Stanton Island
Stanton Ovation
Cavan Biggio
Constant Cavans
Notorious Biggio
Max Fried
Buy One, Get One Fried
Land Of The Fried
Fried Bird
Kentucky Fried Chicken
Zac Gallen
55 Gallen Drums
Giovanny Gallegos
Leggo My Gallegos
Luke Weaver
Cat Scratch Weaver
Dream Weaver
Scott Kingery
All Hail The Kingery/If You Shoot At The Kingery, You Bet Not Miss
Jeff McNeil
McNeil Before Me
Justin Upton
Once Upton A Time…
Archie Bradley
Golden Archies/Gateway Archie
Robbie Ray
Rays Of Light/Rays Of Sunshine
Didi Gregorius
Didi Gun
Throw Some Didi’s On That B****
Matt Boyd
Boyd Rage
Avoid The Boyd
Renato Nunez
Dog Day AfterNunez
Ryan Pressly
Pressly Your Luck
Joc Pederson
Joc Straps/Joc Offs/Joc Jams
Hunter Renfroe
Big Game Hunters
Hunter Dozier
Big Game Hunters
Bull Doziers
Nick Solak
Say It Ain’t Solak
Anthony Santander
Santander Claus
Yandy Diaz
Yandy Man Can/Yandy Bars
Carlos Carrasco
Brand New Carlos/Used Carlos
Will Smith and Will Smith
The Fresh Princes (just gotta draft them both)
Miguel Sano
Sano Plows/Sano Patrol
Sano? More Like Sa-yes!
David Price
Price Is Right
Sixto Sanchez
Watch Your Sixto/Sixto Shooter
Dirty Sanchez’s
C.J. Cron
Cron Thugs-N-Harmony
Walker Buehler
Buehler? Buehler? Anyone?
Walker Buehler’s Day Off
SkyWalkers/MoonWalkers
Byron Buxton
Bye Bye Byron
That’s Why I Make The Big Buxton
Aaron Judge
Here Come Da Judge/Save It For The Judge
Judgement Day
Aaron On The Side Of Caution
Aaron Nola/Austin Nola
Just Say Nola/Nola Means Nola
Champagne SuperNola
Whit Merrifield
At Whit’s End/Quick Whits
StrawMerrifield’s Forever/Merrifield Of Dreams
Eat, Drink, And Be Merrifield
Javier Baez
Baez Beware
Avisail Garcia
Come Avisail Away
Wil Myers
Wil Power
QuagMyers
Charlie Blackmon
Paint It Blackmon/Back In Blackmon
Orphan Blackmon
Kolten Wong
Can’t We All Just Get A Wong?
Corey Kluber
In Da Kluber
Cody Bellinger
Hell’s Bellinger
For Whom The Bellinger Tolls
German Marquez
German Shepards/German Precision
Freddie Freeman
Land Of The Freeman
Freddie’s Revenge
Bryce Harper
Sons Of The Harper
Bryce Is Right
Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Praise The Lourdes
Jesus Luzardo
Praise Jesus
Luzardo Kings
Emilio Pagan
Pagan Worship/Pagan Holiday
Daniel Bard
Bard’s Tale
Ronald Acuna Jr.
Acuna Matata
Brother, Acuna Spare A Dime?
Tyler Mahle
Mahle Fraud
Nelson Cruz
Cruz Control/Cruz Missiles/Cruzin’ For a Bruisin’
Full Nelson
Jared Walsh
He Went To Jared
J.T. Realmuto
Keep It Realmuto
Mookie Betts
Place Your Betts/Sure Betts
I Did It All For The Mookie
Chris Bassitt
Bassitt Hounds
Gary Sanchez
Dirty Sanchez’s
Tommy Pham
Modern Phamily/We Are Phamily/Phamily Ties/Phamily Matters
Corey Seager/Kyle Seager
One If By Land, Two If By Seager
Jake Cronenworth
Cronenworth His Weight In Gold
Anthony Rizzo
H-To-The-Rizzo
Rizzo-rectors
Harrison Bader
MasterBaders
Jorge Soler
Soler Powered
Jorge House (also works for Jorge Alfaro)
Joey Votto
Grand Theft Votto
Gerrit Cole
Cole Powered
Lump Of Cole
Satisfaction Gerriteed
Amir Garrett
Satisfaction Garretteed
Lend Me Amir
Paul Goldschmidt
Goldschmidt Happens
Oops! I Goldschmidt My Pants!
Good As Goldschmidt/Worth His Weight In Goldschmidt
Ke’Bryan Hayes
Purple Hayes
Christian Yelich
Rebel Yelich
Onward Christian Soldiers
Christian Missionaries
Christian Walker
See above
SkyWalkers/MoonWalkers
Cristian Javier
See above
Trea Turner
TreaHive
Ice Trea’s
Head Turners/Yu Turners (Gotta draft Yu Darvish, too)
AfterTurners
Justin Turner
See above
Justin Time
Zack Wheeler
18 Wheeler/Stealer’s Wheeler/Fifth Wheeler/Squeaky Wheeler
Yasmani Grandal
Grandal Slam
Craig Kimbrel
Kimbrels ‘N Bits
Lorenzo Cain
Cain Is Able
Amed Rosario/Eddie Rosario
Rosario Beads
Yu Darvish
Whirling Darvish
A million different names involving “Yu”
Miles Mikolas
I Would Walk 500 Miles
Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Falefa Stand
Max Scherzer
To The Max/Max Power/Maxi Pads
Scherzer Thing
Max Kepler
See above
Max Muncy
See above
Number Muncies
Stephen Strasburg
The Last Strasburg/Final Strasburg
I Literally Can’t Stephen
Luke Voit
100-Voit Battery
Eric Hosmer
Wizard Of Hosmer
Rhys Hoskins
Rhys’ Pieces
Rhys Lightning
Yadier Molina
Funky Cold Melina
Jake Odorizzi
Eggs Odorizzi
Adam Eaton
Eaton Good
Victor Robles/Victor Reyes
Hail To The Victors/To The Victor Goes The Spoils
Matt Chapman
Old Buddy, Old Chapman
Aroldis Chapman
Old Buddy, Old Chapman
Aroldis Less Traveled
Randal Grichuk
How Much Wood Could a Woodchuck Grichuk?
Randal’s Messiah
Joey Gallo
Gallo’s Humor
Nolan Arenado
SharkArenado
Just Say Nolan
Like A Nolan Stone
Jacob deGrom
Jumping deGrom
Starling Marte
Dancing With The Starlings
Martes Gras
Trevor Bauer
Bauer Play
Luis Castillo
King Of The Castillo
Patrick Corbin
Corbin In The Woods
George Springer
Springer Has Sprung/Springer In My Step
Springer Breakers/Springer Cleaning
Jose Ramirez/Jose Abreu/Anyone named Jose
Pimps And Joses
Jean Segura
Safe And Segura
Jose Berrios
Berrios Boys
Ian Happ
So Happ-y Together/Happ-y Go Lucky/Etc.