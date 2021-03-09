Bears place franchise tag on WR Allen Robinson

Several weeks ago, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Chicago Bears star wide receiver Allen Robinson wasn’t close to putting pen to paper on a new contract with the club and that it seemed likely the Bears would franchise tag the 27-year-old.

Chicago officially made that move ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to use the tag.

As noted by ESPN stats, Robinson led the Bears with 102 catches, 151 targets, and 1,250 receiving yards last season, and he was second behind only tight end Jimmy Graham (8) with six touchdown receptions. Robinson has not yet demanded a trade from the organization, but Chicago using the tag gives the club options ahead of the NFL Draft, which opens on April 29.

The Bears can continue negotiating with Robinson’s camp on a long-term deal through July 15. According to Kevin Patra of the NFL’s official website, Robinson would earn roughly $15.8 million playing under the tag in 2021 if no deal is signed by the July 15 deadline.

“I know Allen wants to be a Chicago Bear [long term] and we want him to be a Chicago Bear, and it’s a sensitive process that we’re kind of in the middle of,” general manager Ryan Pace told reporters last week, per Jeff Dickerson of ESPN. “And we gotta work through it.”