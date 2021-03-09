Are Giants worried about Saquon Barkley’s health?

The New York Giants are facing all kinds of uncertainty ahead of the new NFL year that opens March 17.

Quarterback Daniel Jones hasn’t yet cemented himself as a long-term answer at the sport’s most important position, and running back Saquon Barkley is working to recover from the torn ACL he suffered on Sept. 20.

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman spoke with reporters on Tuesday and suggested he’s not sold on paying Barkley the big bucks that would come with a second NFL contract this offseason.

“I think [his health is] part of the discussion,” Gettleman said of potentially signing Barkley to a long-term deal, per Ryan Morik of Yahoo Sports. “Obviously we’re gonna have to make a decision this spring whether we pick up his fifth-year option. But certainly, it’s unknown, and what you have to do is get your trainer and your doctors involved.”

The Giants acquired Barkley with the second pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, and Gil Brandt of the league’s official website wrote in late December he believes Big Blue will exercise the fifth-year option attached to the back’s contract.

Ahead of Super Bowl LV, Barkley said that his next contract was “the least of my worries” at that time.