Anya Taylor-Joy Wore A Burgundy Dior Couture Gown As She Won A Critics’ Choice Award

Anya Taylor-Joy wore a burgundy Dior couture gown to the Critics’ Choice Awards and fans can’t stop raving about her style. After wearing an emerald Dior gown at the Golden Globes, Anya opted for the burgundy color — both colors looked magnificent on the beauty who has Spanish, English, Scottish, and Argentine heritage. Anya is winning many awards for her role as Beth Harmon in the Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit. At only 24-years-old, Anya has left her mark on the acting world and the fashion world as well. She’s already being hailed as one of the best dressed of all time at award shows!

Anya was nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Move Made for Television and was up against fellow actresses Daisy Edgar-Jones, Michaela Coel, and Oscar winner Cate Blanchett. She stated the following in her acceptance speech.

RELATED:Christian Siriano, Prada, Gucci, Dior, Louis Vuitton, And Many More Fashion Designers Are Now Making Coronavirus Face Masks

I would like to take this opportunity to thank our incredible crew in Berlin. This show just wouldn’t have been the same without you and so I would love to thank you.

The Queen’s Gambit was so popular, it has been reported that the series is heading to Broadway and will be adapted into a musical! There’s no word if Anya Taylor-Joy is interested in playing the character on stage or if they will cast someone else for the lead role.

Anya shared the following photo on her official Instagram account. She wore her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and it fell straight past her waist. On her ears, she wore a pair of earrings from Bvlgari. They are called the Rubellite, tanzanite, and diamond earrings and they added a splash of complementary bluish, purple to her outfit. You may see the photo below.

RELATED:Renee Zellweger Wore Dior To The Critics’ Choice Awards And Played It Safe Again

Anya shared another photo where she rested her head on her gloved hand and gave a sideways glance. She wrapped her arms around her knees for a beautiful shot.

Anya shared another photo where she showed off her full outfit and the back of the gorgeous gown.

What do you think about Anya Taylor-Joy’s burgundy Dior gown? Do you like the look on her?

Advertisement

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. She enjoys writing about celebrities, entertainment, crime, and fashion. The writer of this article will take legal action on those who reproduce or spin this article outside of Celebrity Insider.