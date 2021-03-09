Alexander Wang Vows to ‘Set a Better Example’ Following New Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Instagram

The famed fashion designer promises to ‘do better’ and ‘set a better example’ as he claims he has ‘listened carefully’ to the latest sexual misconduct allegation thrown at him.

AceShowbiz –

Fashion designer Alexander Wang has promised to “do better” after facing further sexual misconduct allegations earlier this year (21).

In a statement on his Instagram page, Wang told his followers that he has “listened carefully” to the claims from Parson’s School of Design student Keaton Bullen among others.

“A number of individuals have come forward recently to raise claims against me regarding my past personal behaviour,” he wrote. “I support their right to come forward, and I’ve listened carefully to what they had to say. It was not easy for them to share their stories, and I regret acting in a way that caused them pain.”

“While we disagree on some of the details of these personal interactions, I will set a better example and use my visibility and influence to encourage others to recognise harmful behaviours.”

He concluded his post by writing, “Life is about learning and growth, and now that I know better, I will do better.”

Wang, who strenuously denied sexual assault allegations last year (20) when they first emerged, is being accused of misconduct by 11 men – all represented by high-profile lawyer Lisa Bloom.

Alexander Wang previously slammed the sexual misconduct allegations and even suggested he would take legal action against his accusers, “I intend to get to the bottom of this and hold accountable whoever is responsible for originating these claims and viciously spreading them online.”

In addressing one of the accusers, his lawyer said CCTV footage would “totally disprove this allegation.”