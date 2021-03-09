Alaska Is First State to Offer Vaccines to All Residents 16 and Over

All individuals 16 and older who live or work in Alaska are now eligible to receive the vaccine, Gov. Mike Dunleavy said on Tuesday evening, making it the first state to allow all of its residents access to the vaccine.

Alaska has fully vaccinated 16 percent of its population, the highest in the country, according to a New York Times database.

“If Alaskans had any questions about vaccine eligibility and criteria, I hope today’s announcement clears it up for you,” said Adam Crum, the commissioner of the state health department. “Simply put, you are eligible to get the vaccine.”

Mr. Dunleavy encouraged all “Alaskans that are thinking about” getting vaccinated to do so, adding that the vaccine “gives us the ability now in Alaska to far outpace other states.”