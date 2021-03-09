17 Best Wandavision Kathryn Hahn Winking Memes On Twitter

“Omg let’s get together soon, I miss you!” *insert Kathryn Hahn wink*
WandaVision has been an absolute gift these past few weeks, but perhaps one of the very best things to come out of it is everyone completely falling in love with Kathryn Hahn.
Kathryn gave us some positively iconic moments as Agatha Harkness on the show, like this hilarious and over the top wink that — surprise, surprise! — has become it’s very own meme.
Here are 19 of the best, most hilarious ones:
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!