‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Director Admits the Movie Might Be Too Long

Early on, Wonder Woman 1984 was one of 2020’s most anticipated movies. So after theaters closed, everyone naturally wondered when the movie would be released. Finally, Warner Bros. sent director Patty Jenkins’ movie to theaters and HBO Max on Christmas Day. But Jenkins now admits Wonder Woman 1984 might truly be guilty of one of its biggest criticisms.

An advertisement billboard for ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ in Hong Kong | Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Some fans and critics are not loving ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Instantly, Wonder Woman 1984 became the biggest movie to hit the box office since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic started. Thanks to its unique release strategy, fans who waited through months of delays could see it at home. Alas, the response to Wonder Woman 1984 was less than glowing. Both fans and critics have been divided by the movie.

Among the movie’s biggest criticisms is its story, which centers on a mystical wish-granting object. Wonder Woman 1984 does heavily feature Kristen Wiig’s cliché-ridden transformation from nerdy do-gooder into a sexy cat woman. Moreover, other critics have pinpointed the problematic nature of Chris Pine’s return as Steve Trevor. But there’s a larger issue.

RELATED: ‘Wonder Woman’ Director Patty Jenkins Has a Surprising Four-Movie Plan for Gal Gadot’s Amazon Superhero

Director Patty Jenkins admits the movie didn’t need to be 2 1/2 hours

As much as fans were curious to see how Wonder Woman 1984 revives Steve Trevor, the movie could have taken a simpler route. Its decision to over-complicate matters is, in some fans’ opinions, symptomatic of the fact the movie is simply too long. At a full two and a half hours, Wonder Woman 1984 is nearly the longest DC Extended Universe movie thus far.

And in discussing the movie’s length with Collider, Jenkins confesses she has no interest in a director’s cut. But she does value a film that takes its time, citing both Superman: The Movie and Raiders of the Lost Ark as classic examples. The influence of both of those films — particularly the former — is very apparent in Wonder Woman 1984.

“When you watch Superman or you watch Raiders of the Lost Ark, nothing about it is too slow. We’ve gotten pretty quick moving in movies a lot now, but that doesn’t add up to emotion to me,” Jenkins told Collider. “But I’m also a director, so who knows? I may be indulging myself and just playing around in scenes for too long to sustain the movie. Generally, directors do that when you leave them alone.”

RELATED: ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Star Kristen Wiig Knows She Is an Unlikely Fit for a Superhero Movie

Will Warner Bros. rein her in on ‘Wonder Woman 3’?

Jenkins’ comments imply that Warner Bros. let her run wild with Wonder Woman 1984. She even goes on to say she really only cut a single produced scene from the final cut. Of course, that decision fits with how well the first movie was received. But with how fans feel about Wonder Woman 1984, the studio might not grant Jenkins the same freedom next time.

After all, Jenkins has officially signed on to direct Wonder Woman 3. Little is known about the movie, aside from the returns of Jenkins and star Gal Gadot. But it’s easy to imagine a world in which Warner Bros. pushes back more about the runtime. For now, fans will have plenty of opportunities to break down Wonder Woman 1984, now streaming on HBO Max.