Who Had the Higher Net Worth?

Andy Griffith and Lucille Ball enjoyed a successful run on their shows The Andy Griffith Show and I Love Lucy. Even years after their shows ended, fans continue to watch rebroadcasts. Which star had the higher net worth? Here’s what Showbiz Cheat Sheet knows.

Lucille Ball’s movies and TV shows

Lucille Ball on the set of ‘I Love Lucy’ | CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

One of Lucille Ball’s early acting roles was in 1933 in The Bowery. After a few uncredited roles, she appeared in the 1935 film I Dream Too Much. The following year she played Lillian Temple in Chatterbox.

Ball rose to fame after starring in the 1940 film Dance, Girl Dance, in which she played the role of Bubbles. That same year, she appeared in Too Many Girls, alongside Desi Arnaz. In 1951, Ball starred in I Love Lucy. She remained on the show until it ended in 1957.

After her popular series ended, she appeared in many TV movies and television shows, including The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour, The Lucy Show, and Here’s Lucy. Ball made her final television performance in 1986 in Life with Lucy.

Lucille Ball’s work outside of acting

Ball held many roles outside of acting. She also had credits as a producer, director, and production manager. Ball made her directorial debut in 1974 in an episode of Here’s Lucy titled “Lucy, The Sheriff.”

In 1981, Ball directed a TV short titled Bungle Abbey. She made her debut as a producer with a 1959 episode of the Westinghouse Desilu Playhouse. Her other production credits include The Lucy Show, Happy Anniversary and Goodbye, and Lucy in London.

Andy Griffith’s movies and TV shows

Andy Griffith | Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Griffith made his television debut in 1955 in a teleplay titled No Time for Sergeants. In 1957, he appeared in the film A Face in the Crowd. Griffith starred in the film version of No Time for Sergeants in 1958. That same year, he appeared in the movie Onionhead.

Griffith starred in The Andy Griffith Show from 1960 to 1968. The series led to spinoffs, including Mayberry R.F.D. and The New Andy Griffith Show. In 2003, the cast reunited for a reunion special titled Back to Mayberry. Griffith is also known for his appearances in Matlock, Salvage 1, From Here to Eternity, and Centennial.

Andy Griffith’s work outside of acting

Griffith also has credits as a producer and writer. He made his production debut in 1968 with Mayberry R.F.D. He produced a total of 78 episodes until the series ended in 1971.

Griffith had two credits as a writer. His first writing credit was for The Ghost and Mr. Chicken in 1966 and his second writing credit was for What It Was Was Football in 1997. Furthermore, Griffith had 10 soundtrack credits.

Lucille Ball and Andy Griffith’s net worth

Ball and Griffith tie when it comes to net worth. At the time of her death, Ball had an estimated net worth of $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Andy Griffith also had an estimated net worth of $60 million.

