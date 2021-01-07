Veoneer says returned to organic sales growth in fourth quarter, to accelerate in 2021 By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
© .

STOCKHOLM () – Automotive technology group Veoneer (NYSE:) expects to have returned to organic sales growth in the fourth quarter of 2020 and sees growth accelerating in 2021, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The Swedish maker of vision systems, radar and software for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) also said it estimated the current value of its order book for 2020 at approximately $14 billion.

The company said its new order intake for 2020 corresponded to an average annual value of around $530 million, of which 65% from active safety products.

Veoneer said it estimated its share of active safety orders for 2020 to be around 15%, above its current market share by sales.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR