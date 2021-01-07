US capital attack: Four dead as Trump supporters storm US Capitol building and clash with armed police

Four have died as violent Donald Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in scenes described as “as close to a coup attempt this country has ever seen”.

A woman was shot dead by police during clashes inside the Capitol building and three others were reported to have died on Wednesday evening in Washington.

The historic building was forced into lockdown and the National Guard had to be called in to restore order.

A further three people died of separate “medical emergencies” on the Capitol grounds while police have made 52 arrests, the Mirror reports.

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was also found on the grounds of the US Capitol, as President-elect Joe Biden described the horrifying scenes as an “insurrection”.

Pictures showed smoke filling a corridor as police deployed tear gas inside the seat of US political power as demonstrators stormed the building.

Protesters forced their way inside the Senate chamber, with one getting up on the dais and yelling: “Trump won that election.”

A pipe bomb was found at the Republican National Committee in Washington, just a few blocks away from the US Capitol. It was safely destroyed by a bomb squad.

The nearby headquarters of the Democratic National Committee was also evacuated after an unidentified suspicious package was found.

The woman killed by a gunshot has been named as Trump supporter and former Air Force veteran Ashli Babbit.

Senators were earlier evacuated from the building, the meeting place of the United States Congress, after politicians were forced to shelter in their offices with police outside overwhelmed by hundreds of rioters.

The building was placed in lockdown after protesters made it inside, one of whom was carrying the racist Confederate flag.

President-elect Joe Biden said US democracy is under an “unprecedented assault… an assault on the most sacred of American undertakings: the doing of the people’s business”.

He said last night the scenes “border on sedition” and it “must end immediately”.

Biden called on President Trump to go on air and demand end to the “siege” of the Capitol.

The former vice president added: “It’s not a protest, it’s insurrection.”

Demonstrators had stormed the Capitol, smashed windows, occupied offices, invaded the halls of Congress and threatened the safety of duly elected officials.

“I call on this mob to pull back and allow the work of democracy to go forward,” Biden continued.

Two hours after the violence began, Trump released a video on Twitter calling for his supporters to go home and for peace – but he continued his lie that the election was stolen.

He told protesters: “You have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order.”

But he repeated the unsupported claim that the election results were fraudulent and said he feels their ”pain”.

This came only after hours of pressure from politicians across the political spectrum, and with zero condemnation of the violent scenes in Trump’s video.

Twitter later removed the retweet, like and reply functions on Trump’s Twitter video “due to a risk of violence”.

Twitter added a warning to the video, which read: “This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this tweet can’t be replied to, retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence”.

Later Trump’s account was locked for 12 hours after more tweets doubting the election result.

And Facebook also locked his account on that platform for hours for policy violations.

US channel C-Span has aired a video of what it says was tear gas being fired outside the US House Chamber.

The doors of the legislative chamber have been barricaded and reporters inside have been told to get down on the floor by police.

A message over the PA system said: “Lock all doors if able. If unable, seek shelter or concealment. Remain calm and await further directions. I repeat… security threats security threats security threats inside the US Capitol.”

Tear gas has been deployed and congressmen and women have been told to put on gas masks they keep under their desks.

The breach has forced a delay in the constitutional process to affirm Biden’s victory in the November election, after Trump urged his supporters to travel to Washington to protest over Congress’ formal approval of the win.

Rioters have entered the chamber, Huff Post reporter Igor Bobic tweeted. Several dozen are roaming through the halls, yelling, “Where are they?” Some were also in the visitors’ galleries.

He wrote: “They’re in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling ‘Trump won that election!’ This is insane.”

He shared an image showing a demonstrator standing on the dais – the raised platform at the front of the chamber – with his fist raised defiantly in the air. One has occupied the Senate president’s chair.

Protesters including the far-right, neo-fascist Proud Boys have torn down barriers and thrown items at police in scenes described as “unreal” by one reporter.

House speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Washington DC mayor requested for the National Guard to come to Capitol Hill to clear the rioters.

The protesters breached security barricades around the US Capitol building and scaled a structure built for Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Former DC Police Chief Charles Ramsey has told CNN: “This is as close to a coup attempt this country has ever seen.”

While CNN anchor AnaCabrera wrote on Twitter: “Federal and local law enforcement are responding to reports of possible pipe bombs in multiple locations in Washington DC.

“It’s unclear if the devices are real or a hoax, but they’re being treated as real.”

The Washington DC mayor ordered a citywide curfew from 6pm (11pm UK ) until 6am (11am our ).

Trump earlier tweeted: “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!”

He later added: “Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!”

This after Vice President Pence rebuffed the president’s demand to overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden and the Senate’s Republican leader denounced a bid in Congress to undo the election outcome.

The US Congress and Senate had been confirming the Electoral College votes from the 2020 presidential election, won by Biden.

Staff writer at The Dispatch, Andrew Egger, wrote on Twitter: “Protesters have torn down a barrier.

“Fireworks going off outside the Capitol.

“People in a tower telling the crowd to press forward. ‘Move forward and we can beat them.’

“Throwing things are police.[sic] Crowd pushing up chanting USA. This is unreal.”

The US Capitol building is in Washington DC, the US capital city and its political centre.

The Senate was forced to abruptly recess during the debate on the Electoral College vote as congressional staff and reporters were initially ordered to “shelter in place”.

Former Republican presidential candidate, senator Mitt Romney, has told the New York Times that Trump has caused “this insurrection”.

Republican senators Cotton and Johnson have called the violence unacceptable and called on the protesters to disperse.

And US House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy called it “un-American” and told Fox News “it must stop now”.

He revealed that he spoke to Trump and asked him to release a statement urging calm – before Trump issued his tweet.

But Trump would not condemn supporters violently clashing with law enforcement.

His former communications director, Alyssa Farah, tweeted that he should “condemn this now”.

She said: “You are the only one they will listen to. For our country!”

President Trump initially offered a single tweet, asking his supporters to “Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!”

He later tweeted: “I am asking for everyone at the US Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence!

“Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!”

His former chief of staff Mick Mulvaney tweeted: “The President’s tweet is not enough. He can stop this now and needs to do exactly that. Tell these folks to go home.”

His lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, also addressed Trump supporters in a tweet, calling them the “patriots challenging the fraudulent election”.

Nicola Sturgeon has branded scenes from the US Capitol as “utterly horrifying”.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has responded to the violence expressing “solidarity” with those advocating for democracy.

She tweeted: “The scenes from the Capitol are utterly horrifying. Solidarity with those in Flag of United States on the side of democracy and the peaceful and constitutional transfer of power.

“Shame on those who have incited this attack on democracy.”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for an end to the violence.

“Disgraceful scenes in US Congress,” Johnson said on Twitter.

“The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: “Horrendous scenes from the US. These are not ‘protesters’ – this a direct attack on democracy and legislators carrying out the will of the American people.”

Labour MP David Lammy has described Donald Trump as “an enemy of democracy”.

Mr Lammy tweeted: “Donald Trump is an enemy of democracy. Every British politician who failed to condemn his actions after the presidential election should issue an apology tonight.”

Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade Emily Thornberry described the scenes in Washington as “profoundly shocking”.

She tweeted: “Profoundly shocking scenes in the Capitol tonight.

“Listening to Republican Congressman Kinzinger saying ‘if this was Belarus we’d be calling it a coup attempt’. ‘The guard rails will hold’. ‘The President is guilty of cowardice – he should accept that he’s lost’.”

Layla Moran, foreign affairs spokeswoman for the Liberal Democrats, said the Prime Minister should condemn Trump supporters for storming the US Capitol in Washington.

She said: “The scenes coming out of Washington tonight are an attack on democracy.

“Liberal Democrats call on Boris Johnson to condemn the violent actions of President Trump’s supporters breaking into the Capitol.

“An attack on democracy anywhere is an attack on democracy everywhere.”

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said democracy’s enemies would be cheered by scenes of violence at the United States Capitol.

In a tweet posted after protesters stormed the seat of the U.S. legislature, Maas said the violence had been caused by inflammatory rhetoric.

“The enemies of democracy will be delighted at these terrible images from Washington DC,” he wrote on Wednesday.

“Trump and his supporters must accept the decision of American voters at last and stop trampling on democracy.”

Cabinet Minister Robert Buckland, the Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary tweeted: ”Terrible scenes at the US Congress today. To our great friends in the US, we have always admired your peaceful transfers of power and the graceful acceptance by candidates of both electoral victory and defeat. Those who seek to undermine this must never prevail.”

Twitter said it would take action against tweets that call for threats and violence, as hundreds of protesters stormed the US Capitol.

“… we have been significantly restricting engagement with Tweets labeled under our Civic Integrity Policy due to the risk of violence. This means these labeled Tweets will not be able to be replied to, Retweeted, or liked,” the company said.

Protesters earlier unfurled Trump flags as they gathered on the Capitol steps.

Police used tear gas and pepper spray on some of the protesters.

Trump, who has spent much of his since the November 3 election trying to overturn the results, falsely said he won as he spoke on an outdoor stage framing the White House.

Crowds gathered at the “Save America March” wore Trump-approved red baseball caps and cheered as he repeated the groundless conspiracy theories that have consumed his final days in office – a period in which coronavirus infections have surged throughout the United States as the pandemic worsens.

“You don’t concede when there’s theft involved,” Trump, a Republican, said after taking the stage following a playlist blasted over loudspeakers of power ballads by Elton John and Phil Collins.

“Our country has had enough and we will not take it any more.”

For more than an hour, he aired familiar grievances with the news media and Hillary Clinton, his Democratic rival from the 2016 election, and delighted the crowd by calling Democratic victories the product of what he called “explosions of b***s**t”.

“B***s**! B***s**! B***s**!” the crowd chanted in reply.

Most were not wearing the face masks despite Covid-19 having killed more than 350,000 Americans.

Weeks have passed since the states completed certifying that Biden, a Democrat, won the election by 306 Electoral College votes to Trump’s 232, and Trump’s extraordinary challenges to Biden’s victory have floundered in courts across the country.

Congress was due to confirm Biden’s victory on Wednesday.

Many of Trump’s fellow Republicans have promised a stonewalling effort that could stretch proceedings past midnight but was almost certain to fail.

Trump returned to the White House as some at the rally marched down Pennsylvania Avenue to join the protesters storming the US Capitol grounds.

“Drain the swamp!” protesters chanted. “F*** Joe Biden!”

Members of militia groups and far-right groups, some in body armor, mingled with the crowds, and some government offices buildings were on high alert.

“I’m sheltering in place in my office,” Haley Stevens, a Michigan congresswoman, wrote on Twitter.

“The building next door has been evacuated. I can’t believe I have to write this.”

Washington police earlier banned from the city Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the Trump-supporting far-right group the Proud Boys, after he was arrested on Monday for destruction of property and possession of a firearm magazine.

Other members of the men’s group, which espouses white nationalism, also gathered at the US Capitol.

Crowd control largely fell to the Metropolitan Police Department, which mobilized all 3,750 officers, the Capitol Police, the Park Police, the US Secret Service, and more than 300 members of the city’s National Guard, according to Washington police chief Robert Contee and other officials.

Police have told protesters not to bring their guns to Washington, which has some of the country’s strictest gun laws and bans the open carrying of firearms.

On Tuesday evening, Trump supporters trying to reach Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House were stopped by police in riot gear who used pepper spray and batons to drive them back.

Police said a handful of their officers were injured in scuffles and 10 people were arrested from Tuesday into Wednesday morning, a police spokeswoman said.

Meanwhile, Militia members have gathered outside the Georgia Capitol and senior staff have been escorted out to safety.