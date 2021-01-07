U.S. Election, Trump, Britain: Your Thursday Briefing

Lawmakers were evacuated amid mayhem that shook the core of American democracy, before the police, reinforced by the F.B.I. and National Guard members in tactical gear, retook the Capitol complex after more than three hours. A woman who was shot inside the Capitol died, police officials said. Information was not released about who may have shot her.

Both chambers of Congress resumed the electoral count last night, dispensing with many of the objections planned earlier. Vice President Mike Pence had already notified Mr. Trump that he could not and would not upend the proceedings. Still, the disruption of the count injected uncertainty into the largely procedural action.

International reaction: The rest of the world watched the once-unimaginable scene unfolding in Washington with dismay for what it said both about the U.S. and about other nations.

“This is not merely a U.S. national issue, but it shakes the world, at least all democracies,” said Peter Beyer, Germany’s coordinator for trans-Atlantic affairs. Stéphane Séjourné, a member of the European Parliament, wrote on Twitter: “This is what happens when you sow hatred.”

Twitter ban: The social media site locked Mr. Trump’s account after he published inaccurate and inflammatory tweets during the day. Twitter said the account would be permanently suspended if he continued violating its policies against violent threats and election misinformation. Facebook later took the same step.