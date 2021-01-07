‘The View’ Co-Hosts Feud as Joy Behar Tells Meghan McCain, ‘I Did Not Miss You’

Meghan McCain’s return to The View has already caused fireworks to spark as she sparred with co-host Joy Behar. Some fans had already expressed their displeasure of having the conservative star back on the ABC talk show. However, it came to everyone’s surprise when McCain’s co-host Behar said live on-air that she did not miss her on the show after an explosive debate.

Why did Joy Behar and Meghan McCain feud?

McCain returned to The View on the first live episode of 2021 which was on Monday, January 4. Everything was roses and diamonds on the show the first day with all the ladies hearing McCain’s passion in fighting for maternity leave. However, the peace didn’t reign for too long as the next day “Hot Topics” got really heated.

Behar invoked the fury inside McCain when she said that the Republican Party was in “much more trouble” than the Democratic Party right now. McCain got fired up to fight for her favorite political party currently being run by Donald Trump.

“Are you kidding me?” McCain interrupted Behar and going on a rant dismissing the latter.

With all the experience Behar has debating on live TV she interjected McCain saying, “Excuse me, I’m not done.”

McCain then sarcastically says, “Joy you missed me so much when I was on maternity leave. You missed fighting with me.”

However, McCain’s sarcasm did not translate well over the Zoom call and Behar dropped a truth bomb.

“I did not. I did not miss you. Zero,” Behar replied as Whoopi Goldberg tried to jump in and break up the feud.

“You know what? That’s so nasty,” McCain said after Behar’s zing. “That’s like so nasty, I was teasing. Like really? That is so rude.”

Some fans are not happy for Meghan McCain’s return

Ahead of McCain’s return to the show following her maternity leave, fans took to social media to react. Not all of The View viewers were happy to see the conservative co-host come back to debate politics.

“Please don’t come back to The View, I enjoy meaningful grown conversations, not spoiled entitle brats, whining and crying,” a viewer replied.

McCain’s return was inevitable and she replied to the fan saying, ““I’m coming back January 4th.”

Over on Twitter, a passionate viewer expressed their sentiment about the announcement of McCain’s comeback.

“I beg you, please DO NOT COME BACK,” the fan tweeted. “Enjoy your gift in Miss Liberty, enjoy all your riches, please DO NOT RUIN The View for the masses who find you intolerable.”

McCain epically clapped back by adding, “Sorry Charlie — I’m coming back.”

Despite the haters, there were some positive tweets dedicated to the new mother, which she acknowledged by replying with a beautiful message.

“I appreciate this beautiful sentiment,” McCain tweeted along with the message from a fan that misses her on the talk show. “I will be back on The View when the season comes back right after New Years’ in January. Appreciate those who miss me. I love my job but have also really loved this time with my daughter Liberty and think maternity leave is a gift.”

The View airs weekday mornings at 11 a.m. ET and 10 a.m. PT/CT on ABC.