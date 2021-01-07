The ‘First Team All-Defensive Team’ quiz

The 2020-21 NBA season is in full swing, and while we’re still a few months away from the deadline, some big names are already being bandied about in trade rumors. The Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green currently tops the list, and the most recent reports have superstar Damian Lillard making a push for Portland to acquire the 30-year-old former Defensive Player of the Year. The Blazers were recently torched by Green’s teammate Steph Curry to the tune of 62 points, so there is a clear need for defensive leadership, but we’d be shocked if the Dubs actually traded Green anywhere, let alone to a team within the Western Conference.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Although it’s been four seasons since his last selection, Draymond Green is a three-time member of the NBA’s All-Defensive First Team. So with that in mind, how many of the NBA players to make the First Team All-Defensive Team since the 2012-13 season can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!