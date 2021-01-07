Steph Curry’s Warriors Among NBA Teams Kneeling to Protest Turmoil

“2021 is a new year, but some things have not changed,” the statement read. “We play tonight’s game with a heavy heart after yesterday’s decision in Kenosha, and knowing that protesters in our nation’s capital are treated differently by political leaders depending on what side of certain issues they are on. The drastic difference between the way protesters this past spring and summer were treated and the encouragement given to today’s protesters who acted illegally just shows how much more work we have to do.”

Clippers superstar Paul George said after his game that he would have been in favor of the NBA canceling all of Wednesday’s matchups, had that been an option.

“It’s two different worlds that we live in, and that was clear as day,” Paul said, according to NBC Sports. “I would have been all for the league shutting down today to kind of just bring light to what’s really going on in the world.”