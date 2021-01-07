Rishabh Pant claimed catch Will Pucovski Shane Warne Australia v India SCG

Cricket legend Shane Warne is incredulous that India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant claimed to have caught Will Pucovski when the Australian debutant was on 32.

The youngster took on a Mohammed Siraj short ball with a hook shot and the ball flew off the gloves and over the head of Pant.

He scrambled back and claimed the diving catch on the second attempt – and the on-field umpires delivered a soft signal of ‘out’ before checking with the third umpire.

Replays showed that Pant did not take the catch cleanly, leaving Warne fuming on Fox Cricket.

“He thought he took it – well I just can’t believe that because you look at his hands,” Warne said during day one of the third Test at the SCG.

Pucovski’s classy debut innings ends

“You can’t catch a ball when your hands are basically facing down.

“You watch his hands, he tries but then watch his hands, he sort of bumps the ball onto the ground.

“You see that? He smothers it, it’s like a try.

“He didn’t actually get his hands underneath so you can’t give that out.

“How’s he claiming that, how’s he catching that?

“The only thing underneath the palm of his hands is dirt.

“So I was a little disappointed with that one.”

Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle described it as “a very tricky” incident to rule on but Warne fired back.

Rishabh Pant claims the catch of Will Pucovski only to have the decision overturned. (Getty)

“I don’t think it was tricky,” Warne said.

“You just can’t catch a ball with your hands in that shape.”

Bhogle added the right decision had eventually been reached despite the third umpire not necessarily having clear evidence to overturn the initial soft signal.

“It’s like a judge in a courtroom… no-one saw the crime being committed but all evidence points to the crime being committed.”

Pucovski was eventually dismissed LBW for 62.