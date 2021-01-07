Lindsay Arnold Claps Back at Mom-Shaming Trolls: ‘Please Unfollow Me’

Instagram

While the ‘DWTS’ pro-dancer admits that she’s ‘far from perfect’ as a mother to her and Sam Cusick’s daughter Sage, she doesn’t appreciate the schooling, writing, ‘You don’t need to remind me of that.’

Lindsay Arnold doesn’t need strangers to tell her how to raise her kid. Taking to her Instagram account, the professional dancer of “Dancing with the Stars” reacted fiercely to haters who criticized her for her parenting style after she brought her baby to a vacation amid coronavirus pandemic.

Alongside a selfie, the 26-year-old wrote on Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 6, “This is my thumbs up to everyone out there who actually thinks it’s OK to comment or criticize anyone else’s parenting.” She went on asking, “Why? Why do we do this to others? Especially people we don’t know.”

While the season 25 winner admitted that she’s “far from perfect” as a mother to her and Sam Cusick‘s 2-month-old daughter Sage, she didn’t appreciate the schooling. “You don’t need to remind me of that but why don’t we use our energy instead of always looking for the negative and finding things to criticize?” the “So You Think You Can Dance” alum continued.

Concluding her message, Lindsay wrote, “I’m very over it. So if that’s what you want to do on Instagram, please unfollow me and leave my kind and loving followers alone.”

Lindsay treated her followers to some photos taken from her vacation on Tuesday, January 4. “Vacation time. Instagram husband/dad of the year goes to Sam who is mine and Sage’s personal photographer for this trip,” so she captioned a picture of her in bikini on the beach.

The Utah native and Sam welcomed their first child in November 2020 via C-section. She gushed over her newborn baby in a December post featuring a snap of herself and her baby girl. “Little miss Sagey is growing sooo fast and it makes me sad and happy all at the same time!” she wrote in the caption. “She is so alert and is starting to catch our eyes and smile back which melts my heart. She giggles in her sleep and It’s the cutest thing ever! She loves our ceiling fans and any bright lights. She is just the squishiest yummiest little nugget.”

Lindsay skipped season 29 of “DWTS” due to her pregnancy. “I’ll have … about 10 months to have time with the little babe and then get back into shape and get back into dancing,” she told Us Weekly back in May. “That’s sort of the plan, and that’s what I intend to do. I have every intention of coming back. I mean, I love that show.”

When asked if she would pressure her daughter to follow in her footsteps as a dancer, Lindsay responded, “If my kids want to dance, I will love that with all of my heart! I will be like, ‘I got you covered, I know what to do here.’ But I just want our kids, and this baby, to find something they love to do and that they are passionate about. That’s going to be the driving factor.”