Karlie Kloss Appears to Call Donald Trump ‘Anti-America’ Following Capitol Hill Riot

WENN/Instar

Karlie Kloss is among celebrities who weighed in on the chaos that Donald Trump‘s supporters caused at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, January 6. The model, who married the brother of Ivanka Trump‘s husband Jared Kushner, took to her Twitter account to seemingly throw shade at her in-laws.

The Victoria’s Secret supermodel didn’t seem to try to mince her words in her criticism toward POTUS, who still insists that the 2020 election was rigged and he was supposed to be the winner instead of Joe Biden. “Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is an anti-American,” so the 26-year-old wrote.

When one of her followers asked Karlie to “tell your sister in law and brother law,” she simply responded, “I’ve tried.” On another note, it’s likely that Karlie used the word “patriotic” in purpose to shade First Daughter Ivanka. The advisor to the president was under fire earlier after calling the mob “American patriots” in a now-deleted tweet.

Meanwhile, more Trump family members were slammed for their tweets. Donald’s youngest daughter Tiffany Trump enraged people with her alleged tone-deaf post amid what people call civil war.

The 27-year-old, who graduated from The Georgetown University, appeared to think that it would be okay to make use of her Instagram account to give her brother Eric Trump a birthday shout-out as he celebrated his 37th birthday at this kind of time. Alongside a slew of pictures of the duo, Tiffany wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday @erictrump I love you and I’m so grateful to always have you by my side!”

People were not having it and quickly blasted Tiffany for the ill-timed post. “Read the room,” one simply wrote in the comment section. “Money can’t buy you self awareness,” another person said, while someone else added, “You are tone deaf.”