Jeffree Star Looks Unbothered by Kanye West Dating Rumors

A source very close to Kim Kardashian and her rapper husband, meanwhile, claims that ‘there is absolutely no truth’ to the beauty guru and the ‘Jesus Is King’ artist dating rumors.

Jeffree Star found himself in bizarre rumors which said that he’s dating rapper Kanye West, who is reportedly heading for divorce from reality TV star Kim Kardashian. The beauty guru got involved in the Kimye drama after a TikTok user claimed that Jeffree and the “Gold Digger” spitter were in some sort of romantic relationship.

Ava Louise, who previously went viral with a video of her licking a toilet bowl, said in a clip that she shared on the video-sharing platform on Wednesday, January 6, “I feel like I can spill the tea that I’ve been holding onto for months.” Referencing to a Page Six article about Kimye divorce, she went on to claim, “This whole divorce comes as no surprise. Kanye has been hooking up with a very famous beauty guru–MALE beauty guru. A lot of people in the scene have known it for a while.”

“i can’t say WHO cuz he’ll sue me hint hint but it’s part of the reason Kanye’s so religious now it’s his self hatred …. my source is legit I promiss,” she captioned the controversial video.

Unsurprisingly, the video sparked chatter on social media. “we’re only 6 days into 2021 and jeffree star and kanye west did the deed and republicans are protesting and setting bombs up at the US Capitol. i can’t do it anymore this year is already f***ed,” someone tweeted. Confused, another person wrote, “¿That Kanye West is homophobic and Jeffree Star is racist?” Meanwhile, someone alluded that it was actually Kris Jenner who leaked the info, saying, “@KrisJenner acting surprised, when she’s the one who leaked the info.”

Catching wind of the rumors, Jeffree took to his Twitter and Instagram accounts to casually respond to them. Laughing off the rumors, the YouTube personality wrote alongside some snaps of himself in a pink bathrobe, “I’m ready for Sunday Service.”

He also doubled down on his response in a tweet. “We are 6 days into the new year and 2021 needs to chill the f**k out,” he told his 7.1 million followers on the blue bird app.

Jeffree Star reacted to her and Kanye West dating rumors.

A source very close to Kim and Kanye, meanwhile, denied the rumors. Speaking with E! News, the insider said, “There is absolutely no truth to Jeffree and Kanye rumors.”