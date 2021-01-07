Jackson ‘trying to erase’ narrative he can’t win in playoffs

Lamar Jackson led the Baltimore Ravens to the playoffs as AFC North champions in each of his first two seasons. However, the franchise hasn’t made it past the first round with Jackson as its starting quarterback.

The Los Angeles Chargers knocked the Ravens out of the playoffs in 2018, and the Tennessee Titans did the same in 2019. With back-to-back playoff losses, questions have arisen about Baltimore’s chances of winning in the postseason with Jackson at quarterback.

The former MVP will try to change the narrative on Sunday against the Titans in the AFC wild-card Round. During his Wednesday press conference, Jackson admitted that he’s ignoring the doubters in pursuit of his first postseason victory.