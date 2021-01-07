Here’s what Mrunal Thakur has to say when asked about only working with superstars



Mrunal Thakur is slowly climbing up the pedestal by signing several films and with some of the biggest superstars. After starring in Super 30 and Batla House, the actress will be seen in Jersey with Shahid Kapoor, in Dhamaka opposite Kartik Aaryan and then in Toofan which stars Farhan Akhtar. With these biggies in her kitty, the actress was accused of working only with superstars. Today she gives a befitting reply to it in a leading daily.



She said, “When I was younger and new to the industry, I was told to do more films with superstars. Now I am being accused of that very thing. I don’t function as per the star system of the industry. I have always gone purely by the script. I have auditioned and landed my parts fair and square.”



She further explains the workings of the industry and how one needs to tackle it. “There are these unsubstantiated industry norms that I have worked hard to defy. Every time a script comes to me, I ask myself — how does this help me as an actor? I am well-aware that one can’t go far merely leaning on superstars, these days. You need to have the merit to rub shoulders with the vast plethora of talent out there. I am glad that I am working as an actor now when the star system is changing to give way to talented people. I have always believed that any actor is as good as their stories and I am working on choosing well.” Mrunal will also be seen with Ishaan Khatter in Pippa and with Abhimanyu Dassani in Aankh Micholi. This actress has her kitty filled with exciting projects.