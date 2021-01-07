Here’s Larsa Pippen’s Reaction to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce Reports

Instagram

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West made headlines for the past few days after it was reported that they are heading for divorce. One might think that Kim’s ex-BFF Larsa Pippen would have so much to say on the development, but according to a source, the 46-year-old is focusing on minding her own business.

Revealing her plan in the new year, the source claimed to HollywoodLife.com, “Larsa plans on staying in her own lane and staying out of other people’s drama in 2021.” The source continued saying that the ex-wife of [ Pippen]’s “been too busy working on her Larsa Marie jewelry line, spending time with friends and family, and she isn’t focused on other people’s lives.”

The source also said that “Kim and Kanye’s relationship has nothing to do with her, and she’s making a point to mind her own business.”

Larsa confirmed that she was no longer in the Kar-Jenners circle after making bombshell remarks on “Hollywood Raw” podcast back on November 9, 2020. At the time, she said that Kanye wasn’t comfortable with her close friendship with the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star. “I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim, so I feel like I was the person that was like, ‘Oh, don’t be so close to her…,’ that kinda had something to do with it,” Larsa shared.

“I don’t want to be the trouble in your relationship. If your husband feels threatened by my relationship with you, then I don’t want to be that person. I got my own s**t,” so she continued. She then recalled telling Kim, “Do what’s best for your family. I love you, you and I are best friends, we’ve been through everything together. I would never do anything to jeopardize our relationship. If you have to unfollow me (on social media) to make your home a better place, then do it.”

As to why Kanye felt that way towards her, Larsa said, “He has literally brainwashed the whole family into thinking that like, I don’t even know what,” she said. “I don’t even know. (They all) started to ride (Kanye’s) wave. If you’re that easily swayed like the wind, do I really give a f**k?”

Her fallout with Kim aside, Larsa already has a lot on her plate following her scandal with married NBA star Malik Beasley. While she insisted that he was single when they started dating, Malik’s estranged wife Montana Yao claimed that it was “100% false.”