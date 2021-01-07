Harold Verster on difficult 2020: ‘SA Rugby inflicted the most harm on the Cheetahs’

Cheetahs

managing director Harold Verster remains uneasy over the decision to exclude

the Bloemfontein franchise from PRO Rugby.

It was

recently announced that the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers would represent

South Africa in the PRO 16 Rainbow Cup competition.

The Cheetahs

and Southern Kings, who had competed in the PRO14 since 2017, were subsequently

left out in the cold.

Verster

has penned a letter on the Cheetahs’ official website where he reflected on the

difficult year that was 2020.

“As

if history really wanted to test the Cheetahs’ backbone, it is ironic that Free

State’s 125th year of existence proved to be one of its very toughest. The

world and rugby were turned upside down. Other unions also had some challenges,

but we still feel that the decision-makers and leaders at SA Rugby inflicted

the most harm on the Cheetahs with its PRO16 decision,” he wrote.

The Cheetahs

were also eliminated from Currie Cup contention last weekend when they suffered

a last-gasp 31-29 home loss to Western Province.

Verster continued: “Fate added to our

woes: to lead Western Province and then lose with a penalty in injury , is

bitter medicine.

“It offers only some consolation,

but the Cheetahs could not have lost with greater honour. It says so much for

the bravery and determination of the Free Staters. Frans Steyn was not only a

symbol of Cheetah resilience, but his emotional interview after the match

showed how motivated the team was and how disappointed they were about losing.

“In 2020 we were excluded from the

PRO16 series, despite many influential rugby heroes voicing their support for

the Cheetahs. This resulted in losing some of our top players as well as our

forward coach, Corniel van Zyl, who accepted a position abroad. Team injuries

took their toll. The match against the Lions was cancelled when the Cheetahs

were on top form after beating the Bulls. That was the match in which the

Cheetahs lost their experienced captain, Ruan Pienaar, through an injury that

kept him out of the entire Carling Currie Cup season. He should be match fit

soon.

“In the midst of these setbacks, the

coaching and player team dug in and delivered match performances we can all be

proud of. We saw a new focus, motivation and the well-known Cheetah style of

rugby that is so popular amongst South African and international rugby fans.”

Verster also defended critics of

head coach Hawies Fourie.

“The popularity of a rugby coach is often influenced or

determined by only one match or even a part of a match. Rugby fans easily

question the coach’s ability, expertise and track record. Some motivate their

displeasure with statistics. This is wrong and unfair. A coach has to play the

hand he is dealt. The best strategy, game plan and preparation can go wrong on

the day or your opponent could be lucky and/or dominate a particular aspect of

the game.

“Our coach, Hawies Fourie, is on the

receiving end of constructive, but also negative criticism. He deserves a medal

for the way in which he has held the team together and made them believe in

themselves. Thank you very much, Hawies! The Western Province’s World Cup

forwards pack prevailed, although the Cheetahs, with far less ball

possession, looked more dangerous and purposeful.”

But there is hope for Cheetahs fans, with Verster adding that they were confident of being included in the Intercontinental Shield competition in Europe.

“There

is no point in contemplating what might have been. We are looking

ahead. The Griquas match is waiting and it is important that the team

ends the Currie Cup on a high note and then prepare for the next

challenge: in February when the Cheetahs take on the other four

major franchises in a single round competition.

“There

are other exciting prospects including the possibility of playing in

the Inter-Continental competition in Europe, as well as the possibility

of another exciting tournament.

“We

should pause briefly to reflect on 2020. Then we have to remind

ourselves: it is 2021, a new year with new goals, energy, circumstances

and opportunities. Our challenge is to level our own playing field. May

2021 provide the attractive and exciting rugby that the Cheetahs have

become known and loved for the past 125 years,” he concluded.

