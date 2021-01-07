Ethereum bursts into list of top 100 assets in the world by market cap By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6
Ethereum bursts into list of top 100 assets in the world by market cap

A 13% rise in the price of ETH over the past 24 hours has propelled onto a list of the top 100 traded assets by market cap for the first time, as measured by CompaniesMarketCap.com.

Ethereum marched past 12 other entries on the list today and is currently positioned in the #88 spot, between Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:) at #89 and Anheuser-Busch at #87.