CureVac strikes COVID-19 vaccine alliance deal with Bayer By

BERLIN () – German biotech firm CureVac has agreed to an alliance with drugmaker Bayer (OTC:) to get global support in seeking approval for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine and for distribution, the two companies said on Thursday.
“Bayer will contribute its expertise and established infrastructure in areas such as clinical operations, regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, medical information, supply chain performance as well as support in selected countries,” they said.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
