Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet announce their new film Thank God

Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet announced their new film Thank God today which is going to be directed by Indra Kumar. The three actors took to their Twitter accounts and shared the excitement to announce their new film.

Ajay Devgn tweeted saying, “Happy to announce my next film, #ThankGod – a slice of life comedy starring @SidMalhotra, @Rakulpreet & me. Directed by @Indra_kumar_9, the film is set to go on floors from 21st January 2021. Stay tuned!’

Rakul too shared a similar tweet and Sidharth Malhotra began his tweet expressing his feeling by saying that he was ‘stoked’ to share screen space for the first time with Ajay Devgn.

Now this is surely quite an interesting cast. While Ajay’s straight-face comedy has always made us roll with laughter on floor, it will be the first time for Sidharth to star in an out-and-out comedy genre. Rakul has starred with both the actors before in De De Pyaar De (Ajay Devgn) and Aiyaari (Sidharth Malhotra) and her chemistry with both the actors was liked by the audience. Let’s see how the Indra Kumar brand of comedy works for the trio.

Rakul Preet and Ajay Devgn are working together in his directorial Mayday which also stars Amitabh Bachchan.