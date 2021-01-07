50 Cent Has Something to Say About Attempted Burglary at Dr. Dre’s House Amid His Hospitalization

WENN/Sheri Determan

Hours earlier, Fiddy sent his well wishes to the hip-hop mogul, who has assured fans he is getting excellent care from his medical team in the hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm.

50 Cent has reacted to news about attempted robbery at Dr. Dre‘s house. Upon learning that his friend’s home was targeted by a group of criminals while he was hospitalized for brain aneurysm, the “In da Club” rapper took to social media to share his thoughts.

The 45-year-old MC made use of Instagram on Wednesday, January 6 to offer his two cents. Posting a screenshot of an article about the break-in, he penned, “Damn so everybody trying rob dre at once? #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.” He apparently took a low-key dig at Dre’s estranged wife Nicole Young who has requested $2 million in spousal support amid their divorce battle.

The “Many Men” spitter’s post came shortly after news about the attempted robbery emerged. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that security officials spotted a group of four people on Dre’s Pacific Palisades property at 2 A.M. local time. At that time, the hip-hop mogul was still recovering from his medical condition at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Luckily, Dre’s house was safe since the guards confronted the alleged criminals before they could get into the main structure. The security team then called the authorities who arrested the group for attempted burglary.

Burglary aside, 50 Cent sent his well wishes to Dre hours earlier. Sharing a picture of him with the 55-year-old on Twitter, he simply wrote, “get well dre, stress kills relax.” Dre himself has assured his fans on Tuesday, January 5 that he will go back home soon despite his health setback.

Sharing black-and-white picture of him in a recording studio, Dre wrote on Instagram, “Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team.” He added, “I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”