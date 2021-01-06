Zonnique Pullins’ Latest Video Has Fans Praising Her After She Gave Birth To A Baby Girl

Zonnique Pullins recently gave birth to a baby girl, and she could not be happier together with Bandhunta Izzy. Tiny Harris is also the happiest grandma out there.

‘Happy New Year! 🎉 Tonight I’ll be back for a new episode of @themixfoxsoul. We’re talking 2021, baby updates 👶🏼, and more. Plus special guest @Nelly. Don’t miss it tonight at 10p/ 7p PT only on @foxsoul ✨’ Zonnique captioned her post.

Fans made sure to congratulate her for her baby girl, and they also praised how she looks.

The truth is that Zonnique could not look better and happier these days after giving birth to her daughter.

It’s definitely not too far fetched to say that she is living her best life.

A hater hopped in the comments and said: ‘Sorry, I can’t support people every time you post a picture you flicking your middle finger so sorry I will unfollow you.’

‘@zonniquejailee please go live after the show,’ someone else said.

A commenter posted this: ‘The blessed part of covid19 is that God keeps a relationship together. Nobody cheating.’

Her fans are in awe to see that she is back on the online series, and they send her love via the comments.

Also, people cannot wait to see their baby girl and to learn her name!

Fans have been looking forward to this, so here it is! Zonnique Pullins‘ baby, daddy, took to his social media platform of choice to share the very first pic ever of them with their newborn daughter! As you probably know, at this point, the daughter of Tiny Harris just welcomed her first child with her boyfriend, Bandhunta Izzy. Zonnique and her whole family have been spending the holidays together, and they entered 2021 as happy as possible. Advertisement Stay tuned to see the very first photo of the baby girl when her parents post it.





Post Views:

0