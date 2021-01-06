Your Thursday Briefing

Describe your ideal reading experience (when, where, what, how).

My ideal reading experience was when I was living in exile at a detention camp with my father, Ai Qing, during the Cultural Revolution. At that , we burned all of his books to avoid further political persecution. I was not yet 10 years old; I believe it was 1967.

It confirmed in me how powerful those words printed on paper, and the images in between, could be. My sister helped me when I asked her to bring me more books. She sent me books such as “Imperialism, the Highest Stage of Capitalism,” by Vladimir Lenin, and “The Communist Manifesto,” by Friedrich Engels and Karl Marx. I completely disassociated with the concepts in those books, but I can still feel the power of the language and logic structure.

What’s your favorite book no one else has heard of?

I have a book called the “Yingzao Fashi,” which was a Song dynasty-era construction manual originally written 1,000 years ago.

What book, if any, most influenced your decision to become a visual artist or contributed to your artistic development?

I would say that Ludwig Wittgenstein’s and Franz Kafka’s works have been influential, and, if you include artists, Duchamp’s writing as well. It’s just a few, but still, shining intellectual minds.

That’s it for this briefing. See you next . — Melina

Thank you

To Theodore Kim and Jahaan Singh for the break from the news. You can reach the team at briefing@nytimes.com.

P.S.

• We’re listening to “The Daily.” Our latest episode is on a historic night in Georgia.

• Here’s our Mini Crossword, and a clue: Battery life, slangily (five letters). You can find all our puzzles here.

• Our senior vice president Sebastian Tomich talked about how our subscription-first model changed The Times on Industry Preview.