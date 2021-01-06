Young Buck: Things Went Left w/ 50 Cent After I Signed Solo Deal!!

According to former G-Unit rapper Young Buck, things took a turn for the worse with boss 50 Cent after he inked his solo deal.

“From there, 50 started to create a new situation contractually wise ’cause I was no longer under the contract of my previous years, so I was coming into him basically giving the opportunity of creating a, I think we were supposed to do a group project and one solo project and we released a few EPs amongst that time and from there it was supposed to lead off into a solo project or either a group project. It wasn’t a full G-Unit album since that reunion came. It was only a few EPs that were dropped..” he told DJ Vlad.

YOUNG BUCK ON INSTAGRAM LIVE

He continued: “In the midst of that contract, he, I think signed everybody else to a group album deal, but for me, he put a group album deal and a solo album situation. So, technically, the two EPs counted as a group album, but I was left and entitled to fulfill an album agreement where he slid that in with getting a solo project out of me. That’s what’s leading up to where we are today in the business of the problems of what started to incur ’cause from there, it’s when everything just started going haywire.”

Things have not been right between the pair since.