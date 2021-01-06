Xiaomi files patents for seven foldable smartphones, says report – Latest News

Beijing: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has patented seven different foldable smartphone designs.

The patent was published on January 1 and contains overall seven foldable smartphone designs. Out of the total count, three models feature clamshell form factor, reports Digitimes.

Apart from three clamshell foldable phone designs, Xiaomi has also patented four large screen foldable smartphones that unfold into a tablet. All of them look like ‘Galaxy Z Fold 2’ with some minor differences between them.

Earlier, Xiaomi had filed a patent for a foldable smartphone with a quad-camera system that rotates forward for selfies and back for regular photos.

The smartphone maker filed the design patent for an inward bending phone in China and also put 48 images to showcase the handset.

