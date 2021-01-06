World Leaders Express Horror as U.S. Capitol Attack ‘Shakes the World’

BERLIN — As an angry mob stormed the heart of the world’s most powerful democracy, the rest of the world watched the once-unimaginable scenes unfolding in Washington with dismay and disbelief.

And many of those following live broadcasts of armed protesters forcing their way into the U.S. Capitol saw a warning for all the world’s democracies: If this can happen in the United States, it can happen anywhere.

“We currently witness an attack on the very fundaments of democratic structures and institutions,” said Peter Beyer, the German government’s coordinator for trans-Atlantic affairs, who was watching the scenes from Washington live on TV. “This is not merely a U.S. national issue, but it shakes the world, at least all democracies.”