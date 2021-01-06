‘Women of the Movement’: Tonya Pinkins Cast, Replacing Niecy Nash

Tonya Pinkins is one of ABC’s Women of the Movement: The All My Children vet and Tony Award winner will replace Niecy Nash in the Alphabet network’s limited series about Mamie Till-Mobley’s (Adrienne Warren) quest to get justice for her son Emmett Till after his murder in Mississippi.

Per our sister site , Pinkins will play Alma, Emmett Till’s grandmother. Nash was originally cast in the part, but had to exit for personal reasons.

In addition to portraying All My Children‘s Livia Frye Cudahy from 1991 to 2009, Pinkins’ TV credits include arcs on Madam Secretary, Fear the Walking Dead and Gotham.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Amy Ryan (The Office) has joined the upcoming Hulu comedy Only Murders in the Building, starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as three people who find themselves wrapped up in a true-crime investigation, per . Ryan will play the series-regular role of a musician who resides in the building.

* Puppy Bowl XVII will debut Sunday, Feb. 7 at 2 pm ET/11 am PT on both Discovery+ and Animal Planet, with Dan Schachner returning as the official Puppy Bowl ‘Rufferee’.

* The 2021 Paley Front Row Presented by Citi series will serve up a Prodigal Son Season 2 preview this Thursday, Jan. 7 at 8/7c, via the Paley Center’s dedicated channel on Verizon Media’s Yahoo Entertainment. The discussion features series stars Tom Payne, Michael Sheen, Bellamy Young, Lou Diamond Phillips, Halston Sage, Keiko Agena, Aurora Perrineau and Frank Harts.

* IMDb TV is developing a series based on the 2005 movie Lords of Dogtown, written by Kat Candler (Queen Sugar) and executive-produced by Shawn Ryan (S.W.A.T.) and the film’s director Catherine Hardwick, reports. Set in Southern California’s 1970s skateboarding scene, the project follows a teenage girl in the foster care system, who falls in with a crowd of skaters who idolize the famed Zephyr Skateboard Team.

* Hulu’s adult animated comedy Solar Opposites will return for Season 2 on Friday, March 26, with eight new episodes. Watch the NSFW date announcement:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?