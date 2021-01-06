Woman shot in US Capitol during violent clashes has died in hospital

A woman who was shot during violent riots involving Donald Trump supporters at the US Capitol has died in hospital.

DC police have confirmed a woman who was rushed to hospital today in a critical condition has lost her life.

A spokesperson with the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the developments to CNN.

Spokesperson Dustin Sternbeck with the Metropolitan Police Department said: “Yes, the adult female that was shot inside of the Capitol was pronounced dead at an area hospital.”

The incident happened as an angry mob descended on the US Capitol and stormed the debate chamber after President Trump addressed crowds earlier today.

Shocking scenes saw police in riot gear draw guns after the mob breached barricades.

Some in the crowd were heard shouting “traitors” as police tried to keep them back.

President Trump had previously addressed the crowd stating: “We will not let them silence your voices.”

President Elect Joe Biden also addressed the nation and stated: “At this , our Democracy is under assault…like nothing we’ve seen in modern times.”

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon branded the scenes “utterly horrifying”.

She tweeted: “The scenes from the Capitol are utterly horrifying. Solidarity with those in Flag of United States on the side of democracy and the peaceful and constitutional transfer of power.

“Shame on those who have incited this attack on democracy.”