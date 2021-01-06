Will Xbox Series X get its own DualSense controller?

Xbox enthusiasts are convinced that they might be seeing a new Xbox controller sooner rather than later. Redditors have toyed around with the idea of an Xbox controller with advanced haptic feedback being released as the Xbox Elite Series 3 controller. One user mentioned that there were four years between the first Xbox Elite controller and the second. Still, another Redditor is convinced that Phil Spencer’s praise for the DualSense may indicate that Xbox may have a similar controller coming out even sooner than that.

If Microsoft does decide to move forward with its own version of the DualSense, it could be a while. The company would have to design, market and eventually ship out the product — so Xbox gamers might be waiting a couple of years. It is difficult to predict how quickly Microsoft will be to act, or if the survey is just a formality and the controller is already on its way.

It’s worth remembering that the Xbox Series X|S is still young. Microsoft could also be planning to release the new controller when it releases a newer and more refined version of the Xbox Series X|S in the future.