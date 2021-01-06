Will There Be a Spinoff?

Ozark is one of the top shows on Netflix. The crime drama has released three seasons so far and there’s a fourth in production which is expected to release in the next year or so. The fourth will be split into two parts and will be the final season of the show. But is this the absolute end for all of the characters? Will there be an Ozark spinoff?

‘Ozark’ is one of Netflix’s biggest hits

Ozark premiered in 2017 and has been running ever since. Starring Jason Bateman, the show centers on Marty Byrde, an accountant who gets roped into money laundering for a Mexican drug cartel. After things go awry in Chicago, he relocates to the Missouri Ozarks, where he and his family build an even bigger operation.

When Ozark premiered, it earned just a 70% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus for the first season says, “Ozark hasn’t yet reached the same level as the classic crime dramas to which it will inevitably be compared, but its satisfyingly complex plot – and a gripping performance from Jason Bateman – suggest greater potential.”

By season three, Ozark had found its footing, drawing critical acclaim and widespread praise for its plot, tone, and character performances.

There’s only one more season of ‘Ozark’ left

The last time we saw Marty, he’d had a falling out with his right-hand Ruth Langmore, who went and joined the Snells’ drug operation. Speaking about what’s next for Ruth and the Byrdes, showrunner Chris Mundy previously told Entertainment Weekly:

I think it will be about whether or not Ruth really can create something of her own that she wants and is sustainable, or if she wants something else. And I think it will be about if the Byrdes can they turn the biggest mistake of their lives into this huge advantage, and how much will karma catch up with them if they do?” Chris Mundy’s comments on the fourth season of ‘Ozark’

There’s no official release date for the fourth and final season just yet. But Bateman previously told IndieWire that production would begin in November of 2020.

With that, it seems like we could get new episodes either later in 2021 or early in 2022. But then again, it’s hard to say due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has forced a number of movie and TV productions to shut down.

What are the odds of an ‘Ozark’ spinoff?

Netflix hasn’t announced any official plans for an Ozark spinoff. But social media users have floated plenty of ideas, including one centered on Ruth’s character.

We’re definitely not opposed to that, but it’s ultimately up to Netflix. In the meantime, sit back, relax, and get ready for Ozark Season 4.